Gaston County woman wins $250,000 prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shana Martens of Stanley saw her $5 ticket win her a $250,000 top prize.
She purchased her winning $250,000 Money Match ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mount Holly Huntersville Road in Charlotte.
Martens claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $176,876.
The $250,000 Money Match game launched in November with four top prizes of $250,000. One top prize remains to be won.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- Stolen vehicle with drug paraphernalia in it leads to arrest, police say
- Black Girls Run defies the perception of Black women and exercise
- State Department website glitch claims Trump presidency ended today
- Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar past $1 billion
- FBI warns of armed protests planned at all 50 state capitals