GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Kate Link of High Shoals turned a $5 scratch-off ticket into a $200,000 win.

Link purchased her lucky Mega Bucks ticket at Dean’s Superette on South Lincoln Street in Dallas.

She claimed her top prize Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $141,501.

Mega Bucks launched in December 2020 with 10 $200,000 top prizes. Eight remain to be won.