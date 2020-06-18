Gaston County sees 312 percent increase in cases of COVID-19

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Gaston County has seen a massive spike in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

Some say this was to be expected. Others say it’s because so many businesses are opening back up, but also say they couldn’t have stayed closed much longer.

“We support businesses opening up and getting back to do the things they need to do,” Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck said.

Just two months after Gaston county commissioners fought to go against state orders and re-open the economy, the county now seeing its first major spike, a 312 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in just a two-week period.

“It’s kind of scary, a lot of people seem to downplay it a lot, but it’s worse,” Gaston County neighbor Parker Wolfe said.

Health officials say a spike was to be expected as restrictions were eased across the state, but add that the numbers are concerning.

“It’s certainly a reason for alarm and carefulness on the part of the residents of Gaston county. With the uptick in cases we want to shelter down as much as possible,” neighbor Edgar Simon Jr. told FOX 46.

In addition to the increase in positive cases, hospitalizations have jumped from single digits in mid-May to more than 20 over the past week.

“I try to stay inside as much as I can. I only leave the house to go to work,” said Wolfe.

Some residents hope restrictions are put back in place to slow the spread. Others say it should be left up to each individual person.

“I don’t go out a whole lot, but in moving more than when it first started,” Kathy Worley said. “Keeping things closed is not the answer. It should be open and it should be my choice and if I don’t want to go into a store then I don’t have to go in a store.”

Many say they’re not ready for things to open back up as usual.

“With the uptick in infections, we certainly want to shelter down as much as possible,” Simon said.

County leaders haven’t made any mention of going back into those restrictive phases, but they are encouraging residents to wear face coverings and social distance when possible.