Gaston County on track for record turnout this election cycle

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Voters greeted Gaston County elections workers Thursday morning before the doors even opened.

“It’s like our Super Bowl,” said Gaston County Elections Director Adam Ragan.

Ragan’s team is on track to see record turnout this cycle.

“During early voting four years ago we early voted 66,000 voters. This year we have seven sites and as today is evident it’s pretty popular so I think we will have record turnout,” Ragan said.

Before the polls opened Thursday for early voting, Ragan’s office sent out 21,000 absentee ballots. That figure is almost five times what the office sent four years ago. In 2016, Gaston County Board of Elections mailed out 4,200 absentee ballots.

People waited in lines outside the building, others opted for the curbside option and then there were voters who physically turned their absentee ballots in.

Sherrol Jones marked the date on her calendar three months ago. She opted for curbside voting which meant she may have waited a little longer, but she never had to get out of her car.

“I want to be here to make a difference,” said Jones who had a front seat to all of the action as people walked in and out of the building.

“I’m real encouraged by the turnout. It makes you smile and gives you a good feeling” Jones added.

Victor Cooper and his wife waited in line for about an hour.

“It wasn’t as long as I thought it would be,” Cooper said.

Shaundra Dunovant brought an umbrella, flip-flops to change into and a snack just in case the line was long.

“It’s very inspiring. There are millennials and elderly people out here and that means everyone can get out and vote,” said Dunovant as she waited in line.

“I’m 82 and a half,” said Peggy Roland.

With the help of her cane, she worked her way through the line and spent more than an hour on her feet, which isn’t as easy as it used to be.

“No it’s not but it is worth it to be able to vote,” explained Roland.

The county has seven locations set up for early voting.

