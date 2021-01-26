Gaston County moving forward with Friday clinic despite lack of vaccine supply

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Health officials in Gaston County say they will proceed with their COVID-19 vaccination clinic, despite being told that will not be receiving additional doses from the state this week.

The clinic is set to be held at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.

The county says they were able to secure 400 vaccines from Kintegra Health and were also was able to move a number of people who had appointments on Friday to earlier vaccination events.

County officials are also working with the state to request additional allocations so they can expand the reach of Friday’s drive-through event.

“We understand there has been a lot of concern about our local allocations and access to vaccines,” Public Health Director Steve Eaton said.

The county says they will not cancel any appointments and that they will continue to work with local healthcare partners and the state for more information on their allocations to ensure fair and equitable access to the vaccine.

“We are encouraged by new information the state has shared with us this week that will allow us to better plan for future events and give us a set weekly allocation for the next three weeks. We will do everything we can to vaccinate as many Gaston County residents as quickly as possible,” said Eaton.