Gaston County man arrested for sex offense involving a child

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Gaston County man was arrested for a sex offense involving a child, police say.

Garrett Storm Winkler, 26, has been charged with a felony count of indecent liberties with a child.

Police say the charges stem from an investigation after they received information that Winkler had been communicating with a minor through social media.

The investigation revealed Mr. Winkler had sent the minor an inappropriate photo of himself.

Winkler is currently incarcerated in the Gaston County Jail, being held on a $100,000 secured bond pending a first appearance in Gaston County District Court.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R.C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

