Gaston County man accused of shooting into car with couple inside

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gaston County man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he shot into a vehicle that had two people inside.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at the One Stop Convenience Store located at 2912 West Old Highway 150.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, later identified as Grover Bradford Hay, 69, of Bessemer City, fired shots at a vehicle occupied by Samuel Fredell and Brooke Lail who were leaving the store after Hay confronted Fredell inside the store at the register.

Multiple shots were fired at the vehicle by Hay from a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. The victims did not know the suspect.

Hay was located at his residence and arrested. He has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. Hay is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM