Gaston County leaders push forward to reopen businesses

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Gaston County is catching the attention of the entire country for what many say is defying Governor Roy Cooper’s stay at home order.

Leading the charge is commissioner Tracy Philbeck, who’s now changing his tune from a month ago.

Philbeck told people to stop being selfish and stay home.

Now, he’s saying if businesses reopen and the owners get arrested, he’ll get arrested alongside them.

This is just a tale of two neighboring governments, taking the reopening process different ways and Thursday night, there’s a question on whether Philbeck’s statement this morning about getting Gaston county back to work e has any standing.

He says there should be no confusion about what he said this, despite two clarifications from county leaders, since that announcement.

Their very idea of getting back to work is an enticing one for Kelly Shears. The last month and a half has been, in a word: Boring. So when she heard the news about Gaston County encouraging businesses to get back to work she had questions.

“I’m nervous not about going back to work, but lack of income bothers me. We’re not eligible for state unemployment,” Shears said.

Many who are out of work and are continuing to be careful.

“If you practice social distancing, sanitation and hygiene, your Gaston county commission supports your right to go back to work,” Philbeck said.

Commissioner Philbeck making the announcement, one that many say was not immediately clear.

“If a reporter reports that we have been confusing, or you see that in the news, that is absolutely fake news.”

Philbeck is also hours late, in a Facebook live that lasted nearly 90 minute. There were also no less than two clarifications to the announcement, one issued by the county-another by Gaston County mayors.

“We’re support getting businesses getting back to work and doing the things they need to do.”

The county order also says the county is ready to get back to work once the state stay at home order is lifted, which isn’t for more than a week.

Philbeck says any business that wants to get back to work now needs to be practicing social distancing, and strict sanitation and hygiene guidelines.

“I’ll be at church Sunday, that’s a fact and if there’s a restaurant open, I’ll come and eat,” said Philbeck.

For Shears, that isn’t an option-, because with haircuts, you can’t really be socially distant..

“It’s a class two misdemeanor to cut someone’s hair at this point,” Shears said.

And she’s ready to stay home for another month if she has to.