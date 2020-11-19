Gaston County leaders do not plan tougher COVID-19 restrictions, despite ‘critical’ status

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Gaston County, leaders say they don’t plan to toughen restrictions, despite being atop the state’s COVID-19 hot spot list.

Caromont Health says they are stretched right now and that is part of the reason the county is in the red, but the county says voluntary compliance is key here, even though the state wants them to look at something tougher.

This county-by-county map shows the spread of COVID-19 in the state shows bad news all around.

Officials say whole state is seeing widespread transmission, but counties in red have it the worst and Gaston is in that range.

“We’re seeking voluntary compliance,” Gaston County commissioner Ronnie Worley said.

Worley tells FOX 46 the county’s numbers put it just inside the ‘critical’ classification and leaders all over the county know it.

“It’s a challenge, there’s no question about it,” Belmont mayor Charlie Martin said.

Martin says no one is taking the numbers, which aren’t that much of a surprise lightly.

“We’re trying to keep people from being in interaction with each other as much as we possibly can,” Martin said.

The state says the purpose of the map is to serve as a kind of report card for counties, but other states are using similar color-coding to force some areas into more restrictions and not the entire state.

State officials say no decision has been made on that, but on a local level, leaders have made their decisions.

“I don’t want to see the state mandate us to do that in the county,” Worley said.

“You don’t want to deluge people with regulations because it will make things miserable,” Martin said.

Worley, however, does see an upside to being ‘in the red’ on the map–education.

“We feel that the new color-coded alert system gives an opportunity for all in our community to think about each of our actions and how they may impact the spread of COVID,” he said.

State officials were asked this week if they would impose travel restrictions to counties seeing these very high COVID counts and hospital impacts.

The state says they have no plans for that right now, but they are recommending people cancel non-essential travel to those locations.

