Gaston County identified as ‘critical’ area for COVID-19 spread’; Mecklenburg not far behind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- New data from the NC Department of Health shows some counties are being hit hard by the coronavirus, and on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would be tracking virus hot spots with a county alert system.

Gaston County is in the red zone, meaning the area has critical community spread. Mecklenburg County is looking better compared to other nearby counties, but tonight, officials are warning the key indicators are not looking good.

“Rates are increasing, but not surging, but a surge can happen quickly,” Gov. Cooper said.

Just weeks after sending letters to counties asking them to toughen restrictions to stop COVID-19, the state unveiled a map full of yellow, orange, and red–and none of it good.

Yellow means a lower impact and red means there are critical issues with COVID in the area.

“We are seeing an average of around 300 new cases a day, which is an increase from what we have been seeing,” Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said.

Mecklenburg County commissioners seeing numbers they did not like. Daily cases, increasing. The percent positive is now at 8.2 and hospitalizations are spiking along with that.

County health officials say there are a lot to take away from those numbers. The cases are going up and there is more testing, and some people from other counties are making use of Mecklenburg County hospital beds.

There is also some good news though.

“Thanks to more effective treatment, earlier diagnosis, individuals are staying in the hospital for shorter periods of time,” Dr. Washington said.

State officials say this map will be updated monthly and will serve as a kind of report card for counties. There’s speculation it could result in restrictions in counties not doing well, but no decision has been made on that yet.

Governor Roy Cooper says, while the wait happens for the vaccine rollout, more needs to be done.

“We’ve got to do the things we need to do, even though they maybe inconvenient, it’s important to do so we don’t add on additional requirements,” Cooper said.

FOX 46 asked the governor on Tuesday given the worsening numbers, what’s keeping the state from going back in phases.

He says there is better testing and a lot of lessons learned from March, but they are not above doing rolling back if things get worse.

