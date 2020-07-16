Gaston County health officials worry over worsening community spread

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Within the last week, five senior living facilities in Gaston County have reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

County health leaders say the increase in cases is not only because of more testing, but the percentage of positive cases has doubled since May.

In downtown Gastonia, it may look like business as usual, but right now, this city leads the way in Gaston County with 990 positive cases.

“Like the state and the rest of the country, Gaston County is getting hit hard,” Gaston County public health director Steve Eaton said.

Of the nearly 15,000 people tested, 12 percent have come back positive for COVID-19. According to Gaston County health leaders.

After Memorial Day weekend, when stay-at-home orders were lifted, cases increased. Eaton says stopping the spread is simple: Just wear a mask.

“We know people are tired living under these new rules.”

Health officials say within the past week, the five senior living facilities with outbreaks have shown that community spread is evident and they’re tired of people thinking otherwise.

“These are our health experts. These are the people on the front lines battling this virus every day. These are the sciences. The mask works.”

Despite the increase in hospitalizations, doctors at Caromont Health say there are enough beds, ventilators and PPE available right now.