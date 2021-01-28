Gaston County guaranteed at least 1800 doses of vaccine over next 3 weeks

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Gaston County will be receiving 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for each of the next three weeks, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told them Thursday.

This comes after they were told they would not be receiving any vaccines from the state this week, and had to secure doses for their Friday clinic from other sources.

County officials say there is a possibility that there could be a small increase in allocation for any of those weeks, but it is not anticipated to be significant.

Gaston County is now working to ensure all of those who made first-shot appointments for the Farmer’s Market clinic will receive them each of the next three weeks. The county says they will not cancel any appointments, and will not be opening new appointments for the next weeks.

“While we are glad to know the baseline amount so that we can plan for these next three weeks, our staff stands ready to vaccinate far more individuals each week,” Public Health Director Steve Eaton said. “You give us the vaccine, and we’ll get it in people’s arms.”

The county will continue to exhaust every effort to secure as much vaccine for its residents as possible.

They say once they know their allocation amounts for future weeks, they will then make an announcement and allow appointment bookings at GastonSaves.com. Those who have pre-registered for their spot in line will be notified when an appointment is available by email or phone.