Gaston County golf range uses Trump, Biden as targets to help ease election stress

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- HangTime Golf is giving voters a reason to swing off some frustration this election season.

In August, the business searched for an artist on Facebook to make an “Angry Orange Man” and “Sleepy Joe” golf range target.

Noah Hartley said he was the lucky artist to receive a call.

“He started talking politics and I was kind of hesitant, but then when he told me the idea of being moderate and people having the opportunity to sort of take a swing at who they wanted to, I immediately thought that was an amazing idea,” Hartley said.

From a distance, and even up close, it’s impossible to know whose target has been the favorite.

Golfers out swinging said they found it to be humorous, a reminder to get people out to vote and a way to blow off steam.

Gastonia native Evan Karagias said, “It’s kind of fun every now and then smacking Biden in the face with the ball or knocking one at Trump.”

“”I like how they have both of them too, not just one. It’s pretty funny honestly. I didn’t expect it,” Will Griffith laughed.”

There’s no telling how long the targets will be available for golfer, but it’s bound to help someone get through the tense election season.

