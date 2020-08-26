Gaston County Confederate monument to remain in front of courthouse

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Confederate monument outside the Caston County courthouse will now continue to stand in the same spot it has been in for decades.

County commissioners voted to keep it outside the courthouse after plans to move it fell through. Protestors were out in front of the monument after the board chose to rescind the resolution to move.

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners voted four to three to rescind the resolution that would’ve given the Sons of Confederate Veterans ownership of the monument. Board Chair Tracy Philbeck wanted to make it clear Tuesday night they had no choice but to make the call.

The original motion to rescind Resolution 2020-203 has passed 4-3. Commissioner Bob Hovis made a motion to amend the resolution, which was seconded, failed.

This means the monument will stay in front of the courthouse until further notice. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/1rFFLHkmue — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) August 25, 2020

The board says after their Aug. 3 meeting, they were informed by Sons of Confederate Veterans that they wouldn’t be taking over the statue’s deed.

“When the Sons of Confederate Veterans decided they did not want to take it, you have to rescind it. It’s actually moot,” Philbeck said.

FOX 46 spoke with the attorney for the organization, and they say they sent a letter to the board detailing how moving the monument would violate North Carolina general statues 100 – 2.1.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Those against the statue moving are glad it’s staying put for now.

“Tearing them down and replacing them, people aren’t going to understand what’s going on. They’re not. They’re just going to think it’s all bad, and that’s not what we need to teach our kids,” Angie Killman said.

However, some other residents are not so happy. They say the board is playing with fire and at this point, the board cannot be trusted.

“I’ve been out here trying to make sure we do things in a safe manner. I’ve been trying to talk people down from more radical action, but now what can i say to them? So whatever happens, happens,” Scotty Reid said.

It’s not clear at this point what’s the next move from the board, but neighbors are hoping they provide clarification soon.

FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis will have the live report coming up on FOX 46 News at 10.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE