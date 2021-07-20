Gaston County community speaks out on whether lithium mine should be built

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – One woman tells Fox 46 that Piedmont Lithium has approached her and her husband six times about selling their land.

Currently, the company doesn’t even have a permit to mine for lithium, but the president, and CEO, Keith Phillips says the meeting was an introduction to the community.

Some living around the proposed Piedmont Lithium site wanted everyone to know they were not happy with the proposal.

They made signs, wore stickers, and wanted answers.

“That they actually tell us information that we can use, added Emilie Nelson who lives by the site. “That’s important.”

Inside, the Gaston County commissioners looked at a standing-room-only crowd.

Piedmont CEO, Keith Phillips unveiled the 840-million-dollar project.

“We very much view this as the beginning of our formal engagement,” said Phillips. “I think we’ve done an exceptional job as a company developing the project technically, building relationships with people in the community and building up our strategy more globally.”

The plan is to build a mining and production facility of lithium on over 200 acres in northwest Gaston County.

There is support for the project

“We’re sitting on a goldmine, literally, quite literally we are sitting on good dirt,” said one woman at the meeting.

And some around the proposed site say they are one of the 140 landowners who have already entered a contract with Piedmont Lithium.

“I’m here to chase a dream, Piedmont is going to make that a reality.”

Others are urging commissioners to think about the impact on the land, water, air, and their lives as home and business owners.

“What is happening here may make other people’s dreams, but mine is going away. I cannot purchase another building to suffice what I do with the money I have available to do it.”

County commissioners say there is no agreement in place, and some say they should keep it that way.

“Good neighbors don’t move into an area already knowing they’re likely to cause damage,” added a woman living close to the site. “Just like good county commissioners don’t let strangers intrude into a community knowing they’re going to bring destruction.”