Gaston County community comes together to support small businesses through gift card purchasing program

Local businesses are getting results for each other right now as some of their savings accounts have run dry.

“It’s been emotional. It’s not something I ever thought I’d see in my lifetime. I’ve been a small business owner for 32 years,” said Michelle Armstrong, owner of The Nail Therapists.

Six weeks ago, Armstrong closed the doors to her nail salon, not knowing the next time she’d see money in exchange for services.

“When we closed our doors that flow stops, you have savings but when that runs out you have nothing,” Armstrong said. “I have a flow of income now and wouldn’t have had had these people not made this gesture.”

Over the weekend things took a turn. Instead of getting their nails polished, her clients were getting results for her, by purchasing gift cards, but with a twist.

“In this moment, we felt like ‘what can we do?’ We asked ourselves, ‘what can we do?” said Steven Long of GSM.

Long came up with the challenge to benefit small businesses. He says he initially, he saw it posted by a business owner in Michigan and through the power of social media it’s now gaining ground in North Carolina.

Long challenged residents to get results and patronize local businesses by buying gift cards to help them stay afloat. The person could then bring the gift card to GSM and they would match it up to $50.

“Even though it seems small if you have 150 people and we match every single one and then we match it you have something small that has grown into something big,” Long said.

“I don’t know what his thought process was, it was brilliant and the way it’s worked out for us microbusinesses is amazing,” Armstrong said.

She says this act of kindness is a reminder of the good people in her community

“I don’t know this man, that was behind this. Thank you isn’t enough for him. I don’t think he gets the full knowledge of what he’s done here. Thank you isn’t enough,” she said.