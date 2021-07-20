Gaston County commissioners allowing public to discuss building lithium mine in Belmont

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Piedmont Lithium, a Belmont-based lithium producer, is considering expanding its operations to rural Gaston County. Brian Risinger, VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, said tonight’s meeting is their first public presentation.

“For the meeting tonight, there is no ask. This really is just it’s an open forum for us to present the company to outline the project to the community and to the commissioners to hear any concerns firsthand,” Risinger said.

Piedmont Lithium mines and collects lithium hydroxide, which is eventually used to power electric batteries. Gaston County is extremely rich in lithium, which is why Piedmont wants to expand with a mining and production campus.

“Our proposal would be directionally an investment of approximately $840 million. From a capital standpoint, that would equate to 500 permanent jobs, that would pay somewhere in the neighborhood of averaging $70,000 a year. And then we believe that can be a magnet for other businesses that are in electrification. “

The area where Piedmont Lithium is looking to develop its mining campus is near Cherryville. Mayor H.L. Beam said he is eager to hear about their plans tonight.

“We were looking at not only the opportunity of 500 jobs, but we were also looking at infrastructure that we could provide that would be water, sewer, and maybe even electricity,” said Beam.

Beam said he has been in talks with Piedmont for years, but now he is concerned the City of Gastonia would try to supply the infrastructure, despite Cherryville being much closer to the potential campus.

“We definitely are sorta in competition with Gastonia but we don’t know where Piedmont stands, like, it seemed like they were looking at us at one time and now it seems like they may be also talking to Gastonia,” Beam explained.

Risinger said tonight’s meeting is going to be the first of many for Piedmont Lithium. The company plans to continue public discussion about their ideas and give everyone a chance to voice their opinion.