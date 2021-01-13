Gaston County church keeps serving food despite trailer fire

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mt. Zion Restoration Church is keeping their word to help the community.

Even after the refrigerator trailer caught fire Monday, they’re finding ways around it.

Senior Pastor Rodney Freeman recalled how community donations helped them get the trailer in the first place.

“We had went through community donations to be able to get the trailer. I thought about all the hard work, and all the resources that were put into that,” he explained. “Then I thought about all the people we fed.”

The church has been able to feed 135,000 community members in just under a year. They’ve been able to partner up with Gaston County and organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank in Charlotte to feed around 3,500 people weekly.

Elena Marero told FOX 46 she makes the trip weekly to Mt. Zion Restoration Church for their Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry. She was nervous when she first heard the news about the fire.

“I was scared and shocked. I thought about the food when it happened because it provides for many people, many families,” Marero said.

However, Freeman said the fire is not stopping any distribution.

He said Second Harvest provided a temporary refrigeration trailer until the church can get another one, and other items are being stored in the church and a small box truck.

Another woman named Mattie Adams rushed to the church Wednesday to see how she can help. She calls the food pantry program “amazing” and drops off food to senior citizens each week.

“The lady that’s 95 – 96, she comes out every time I go there. ‘Mattie is that you?’,” describing the encounter with the senior citizen. “It’s awesome.”

Pastor Freeman is praying the community can come together once again to buy another trailer.

“They still go get the same service. We still go love on them. We still go provide them hospitality. We go still let them know that we care about them, show them love of Jesus Christ.”

Anyone interested in donation should contact Mt. Zion Restoration Church.

