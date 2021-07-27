Gaston County board unanimously votes to make masks optional in schools

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gaston County School Board made a decision Tuesday night to make masks optional for students heading into the new school year.

The decision, a unanimous 9-0 vote, came during a special meeting to discuss the issue, which also included public comment.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said last week that individual districts could make the decision on whether or not to mask students, but that they would be strongly urged to follow state recommendations, which call for masks in classrooms.

Many school districts have so far opted for the ‘optional’ approach, leaving the decision up to parents and students.

A vast majority of those that attended and spoke at the Gaston County Schools meeting were not in favor of any mask mandate for students, stressing individual rights and parental choice, though two parents spoke at length about the need to keep them.

One of the parents is the mother of a “long-haul COVID” child who advocated for continued use. The other parent said she worked in the medical profession and stressed the importance of masks in protecting children from spreading the virus to immunocompromised family members.

Gaston County Schools only voted on the mask issue at Tuesday’s meeting.

Despite the vote, students can still likely expect to see some lingering aspects of the pandemic in their education.

A federal order still requires masks on any form of public transportation, including school buses.

School officials also told FOX 46 that physical and social distancing measures would still be in place for students, with three feet of distance between students and six feet of distance between teachers and students.