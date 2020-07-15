Gaston County addresses COVID-19 outbreaks at senior living centers

GASTON COUNTY, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gaston County’s Department of Health and Human Services announced the first congregate facility COVID-19 outbreaks since the virus began.

All have come within the past week, Gaston County officials said.

Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation, in Gastonia, reported 15 residents and two staff members as testing positive.

Peak Resources, in Cherryville, reported eight positive residents and two staff members.

Holy Angels, in Belmont, had one resident and one staff member test positive.

Carolina Care, in Cherryville, reported two positive residents and four staff members.

Alexandria Place, in Gastonia, had four residents, and one staff member test positive.

An outbreak is defined as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Two other congregate facilities in Gaston County have had one resident test positive and are waiting on test results to see if other residents or staff members have been affected, officials said.

Gaston County Public Health Director Steve Eaton said the facilities involved have taken the proper steps to test staff and residents and taken additional precautions to keep the outbreak from growing.

“These facilities have been good partners with us in working with our communicable disease team to ensure that the right steps are taken and that residents and staff members are protected,” Eaton said. “These facilities house some of our most vulnerable people, so we know outbreaks here can have an even more dramatic impact.”