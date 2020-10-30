Gaston Co. health officials watch for more COVID-19 cases after 2 Trump rally attendees test positive

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- At least 89,000 COVID-19 cases were announced nationally, surpassing the U.S.’s record for single-day reported infections of the virus, more than one-thousand people died of the virus since yesterday.

At least two people who attended the rally for President Donald Trump in Gaston County have tested positive for the virus. Tens of thousands of people attended that event and county leaders are on high alert for even more cases to come.

“It’s important to note that officials believe the two COVID cases were not from going to the rally. They call them two independent cases involving people who attended the rally. Still, news of that is leading the county to call on others that went to get tested.”

It was the largest crowd seen in recent memory. Some 20,000-30,000 people were at the Gastonia Municipal Airport for a rally for President Donald Trump.

Rallies and other mass gathering events have been an issue lately that health officials have been keeping an eye on.

“We’re seeing more cases among those in rural counties, and those who are white,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

State health officials were asked about this just this week about political rallies of all types and other religious or mass gathering events, some of which, like the United House of Prayer, have resulted in large COVID clusters.

The state has been hesitant on whether political rallies were to blame, but they did say any mass gathering event, at this point, is a worry and an issue.

“There is no way that large gathering over time with people standing together. There’s no way that this helps things,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

FOX 46 did reach out to Gaston County for more information on the cases and what they anticipate in the coming days. The county says they’re letting the notification to the public stand as-is, until and unless more cases show up from the rally.

