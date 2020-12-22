Gasparilla Bowl canceled after Gamecocks back out due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC – SEPTEMBER 01: Players of the South Carolina Gamecocks take the field for their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL (WCBD) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will not play in the Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19.

It comes amid news that a member of South Carolina’s staff tested positive for the virus.

“Between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome. I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday,” said South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner in a statement Tuesday.

The bowl game was set to take place in Tampa on Saturday against UAB.

The Gasparilla Bowl later announced they would cancel the game, leaving UAB without a bowl opponent.

In his statement, Tanner announced the football team has paused activities and completed the 2020 season.

You can read Tanner’s full statement below:

Our football team has been on campus since the summer preparing for a football season that saw change being the only constant.



They had to go through strict COVID testing protocols that were as varied and numerous as any group of young people has had to do.



We had a season that was cut short but had to play more Southeastern Conference games than any year in history. Our players, who thrive on the energy from a full Williams-Brice Stadium, played in front of just 20 percent of a stadium, as dictated by state regulations.



Our team competed hard all season, despite injuries, positive COVID tests and contact testing, and several opt outs late in the year.



When the NCAA announced in October that it was waiving the minimum wins requirement to participate in bowl games, we knew that the SEC had enough bowl tie-ins, that we would likely get to play in a bowl game.



The team was excited to learn Sunday that it would play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Saturday.



However, between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome. I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday.



I am proud of this team. Their commitment to represent their program and University, themselves, their families, and their coaches, is second to none.



With new head coach Shane Beamer , staff, and student-athletes, we will be ready for 2021 and we’re excited about the future.

With South Carolina unable to play due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, ESPN Events has elected to cancel the 2020 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ucElPdPQKh — Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 22, 2020

