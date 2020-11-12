Gas prices reach 5-year low in the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you’ve been paying attention at the pump, you probably noticed you’re shelling out a lot less cash, and these days every cent counts. The big question is though; will the prices stay that way?

“I expect that we’re going to see some of the lowest gas prices for the thanksgiving holiday than we’ve had in the last several years,” said Tiffany Wright with AAA.

Gas prices in Carolinas are the lowest they’ve been in five years. Wright, says there are several reasons for that.

“We’re talking about the winter driving season, that tends to be when we have less folks on the road but now that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, we’re seeing that there’s a lot less motorists that are traveling. So when you have that added to the fact that we have an abundant supply and just not a whole lot of demand,” Wright said.

However, location is everything, and FOX 46 found in the Charlotte area a couple miles makes a big difference.

“Would it surprise you to know, within a three-mile radius, this is the most expensive gas station by about 30 cents?” FOX 46’s Rochelle Metzger asked on customer at the pump.

“Oh not at all. I’m 100 percent aware of that,” Drew Clark said.

Clark says for convenience, he’s willing to pay a premium.

“This is just the easiest place to go so whatever the price is, I’m just going to pay.”

Rhyan Ross-Rainey is a savvy shopper. She did her research before filling up at the Marathon station on Wilkinson Boulevard.

“I looked for gas and on Google, it showed me the prices on gas and up the street, it said it was $1.74, but it was $1.80, so I came here,” Ross-Rainey said. “I’m a college student and I’m penny pitching right now.”

Miquel Marion lives in Gastonia and usually fills up near home where it’s cheaper.

“People out of work. Money’s tight. Things are scarce. You’re living in a pandemic so you try to stretch your money,” Marion said.

But we found him at the Shell station on Sam Wilson Road, in Charlotte shelling out $1.99/gallon.

“I stopped here today because I was on ‘E,” Marion said.

To no surprise, South Carolina made the nation’s top 10 list for least expensive markets. Locally, we found a gallon of regular for $1.84 at the QT on Hwy 21 in Fort Mill, but the best price was $1.62/gallon at the Exxon on Cherry Road in Rock Hill.

