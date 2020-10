MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Interstate 485 inner loop is closed at John Street after construction workers hit a gas line, according to Matthews Fire and EMS.

Matthews Fire and the Charlotte Fire Department are currently on scene.

We are on scene with @CharlotteFD on the inner loop of 485 at John St for a gas leak. A line was hit by construction workers just after 10am. Please except significant delays in the area. @NCSHP @townofmatthews @matthewspolice #SlowDown #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/8QLZbNlA5R — MATTHEWS FIRE & EMS (@MatthewsFireEMS) October 12, 2020

Expect significant delays while crews repair the gas line.

