Garth Brooks’ sold-out Charlotte concert postponed a third time; now set for April 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Garth Brooks fans will now have to wait until April 2021 to see the country music legend play in the Queen City after his Stadium Tour visit was delayed for a third time due to the coronavirus.

Brooks’ Charlotte concert at Bank of America Stadium, originally scheduled for May 2, sold out all 74,000 tickets within 90 minutes last December.

The show was then rescheduled to June 13 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Brooks’ promotor announced in May that the concert would be moved to October 10.

On Friday, the Tour announced that the date would have to move once again, now to April 10, 2021.

All tickets that were previously purchased will be honored for the April event.

The concert will be Brooks’ one and only show in the Carolinas as part of this tour.

