Gardner-Webb cancels game against UNCC due to positive COVID cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- UNC Charlotte will once again miss a Saturday game after Gardner Webb canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Gardner-Webb said they canceled out of an abundance of caution due to the positive tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs’ program.

“I really hate this for both teams, but as we look at the national landscape, these cancellations are becoming more and more common,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Every time we actually play a game, it’s a victory no matter the score. Our resilience is being tested, but we will continue to fight the good fight because our players deserve nothing less.”

The 49ers have only played one home game this season, on Oct. 24, having had games canceled against Chapel Hill, Georgia State and Florida International University.

Charlotte plays at Marshall, next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in a Conference USA East Division matchup.

