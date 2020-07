The family who died on I-485 a couple weeks ago will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Matthew and Andrea Obester and their two daughters were killed by a speeding driver. They left behind a 14-year-old son who was not in the car.

Investigators say the driver was going more than 100 mph and should have never been behind the wheel.

The driver, Dakeia Charles, faces multiple charges including driving while impaired and second-degree murder.

