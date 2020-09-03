CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Funeral services are being held Thursday afternoon for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department veteran who passed away, authorities said.
CMPD said Officer Michael Rorie had been with the department for 20 years.
The police department has not specified how Officer Rorie died.
The Charlotte Fire Department sent their condolences to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Sunday.
“The Charlotte Fire Department would like to send our deepest condolence to @CMPD for the unexpected loss of one of their officers,” the message said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.”
CMPD Officer Rorie was also a school resource officer at Piedmont Open Middle School.
WATCH OFFICER RORIE’S FUNERAL SERVICES LIVE:
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- Funeral held Thursday for CMPD veteran, school resource officer
- Trump faces pushback for urging NC voters to vote twice as test
- Congressman’s post suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ goes viral
- Newsfeed Now: Baby born during Hurricane Laura; Magician takes to the sky
- REPORT: Burke County teacher dies suddenly in classroom