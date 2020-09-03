Funeral held Thursday for CMPD veteran, school resource officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Funeral services are being held Thursday afternoon for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department veteran who passed away, authorities said.

CMPD said Officer Michael Rorie had been with the department for 20 years.

The police department has not specified how Officer Rorie died.

The Charlotte Fire Department sent their condolences to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Sunday.

“The Charlotte Fire Department would like to send our deepest condolence to @CMPD for the unexpected loss of one of their officers,” the message said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.”

The Charlotte Fire Department would like to send our deepest condolence to @CMPD for the unexpected loss of one of their officers. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/fK3qoSRECe — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) August 30, 2020

CMPD Officer Rorie was also a school resource officer at Piedmont Open Middle School.

WATCH OFFICER RORIE’S FUNERAL SERVICES LIVE:

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: