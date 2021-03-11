Frontline workers get front row seats to Hornets’ first game with fans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Frontline workers from Novant Health will be the first fans to watch the Hornets in person in more than a year.

The Hornets invited 500 hospital employees as a way to say thank you for their work throughout the pandemic.

“I’ve never been a nurse without a mask,” said Shameka Whitaker, a registered nurse.

Whitaker finished her nursing degree and started working during the pandemic for the hospital. Now, she tries to work four shifts a week in a cardiac unit and she’s also cared for patients fighting COVID.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

 “When Covid started I think a lot of us didn’t realize that it would be to the point that it got to,” Whitaker added. The young nurse works four 12-hour shifts and tries to pick up extra shifts where she can.

The North Carolina native will be going to her first Hornets game. While Whitaker and her co-workers will enjoy their night off, they know there is still work to be done.

“Many of our patients are isolated and it takes a toll. We become their family and I think it makes a big difference. I’ve been told and at least I think, I am hoping that I am making a difference,” Whitaker said.

Tip-off is at 7 pm. The Spectrum Center opens to the public on Saturday with 3,000 fans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories