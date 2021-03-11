Frontline workers get front row seats to Hornets’ first game with fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Frontline workers from Novant Health will be the first fans to watch the Hornets in person in more than a year.

The Hornets invited 500 hospital employees as a way to say thank you for their work throughout the pandemic.

“I’ve never been a nurse without a mask,” said Shameka Whitaker, a registered nurse.

Whitaker finished her nursing degree and started working during the pandemic for the hospital. Now, she tries to work four shifts a week in a cardiac unit and she’s also cared for patients fighting COVID.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“When Covid started I think a lot of us didn’t realize that it would be to the point that it got to,” Whitaker added. The young nurse works four 12-hour shifts and tries to pick up extra shifts where she can.

The North Carolina native will be going to her first Hornets game. While Whitaker and her co-workers will enjoy their night off, they know there is still work to be done.

“Many of our patients are isolated and it takes a toll. We become their family and I think it makes a big difference. I’ve been told and at least I think, I am hoping that I am making a difference,” Whitaker said.

Tip-off is at 7 pm. The Spectrum Center opens to the public on Saturday with 3,000 fans.