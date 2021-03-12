Frontline workers are first to enjoy Hornets’ in Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There was a sense of normalcy with fans back in the arena for Thursday night’s Hornets game.

For the first time in a long time, Hornets basketball got a home game with an in-person audience.

Even before the game started Thursday night, you could sense a little bit of electricity. Whether it was on the court or at the ticket line.

“It helps us relax and recharge,” said healthcare worker Chick Syvantong. “It’s awesome!”

Syvantong is one of the lucky 500 that were able to take in a Hornets game. For the average person, this might not sound like a big deal, but just getting to this point has taken a lot of work.

“It’s been a long year, and we’ve been busy getting ready for the night and for the rest of the season,” Hornets’ President Fred Whitfield said.

Just because this might be a slight move towards normal–and even for healthcare workers and their families being the fans of honor in the seats–this was not your usual game.

Social distancing was still in effect and mask wearing was still required. There were even health screenings for people coming in the doors–all for a hero’s welcome.

“It’s been a hard year. We’ve all been working extremely hard,” healthcare worker Yvette Rudisel said.

“The healthcare workers, they are deserving of this night,” said Dr. Jerome Williams, Jr with Novant Health.

Over the last year, the Spectrum Center has not been a place for basketball. Crowds have been gathering for COVID-19 vaccinations. This, though, is a return to normal that many are welcoming.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is coming. We just have to be patient,” said Syvantong.