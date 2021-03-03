From the freezer to your arm: Following the path of the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- When it’s your turn to take your shot, it’s good to know who keeps track of it and how, so FOX 46 is following your vaccine’s journey from the freezer to your arm.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires extra attention. It comes to the Cabarrus Health Alliance in a frozen state.

“It’s definitely going to make me feel more comfortable in the classroom, knowing that I can be there for my students and they can count on me,” said Emily Pleasants, a teacher at Hickory Ridge High School.

Vaccines are monitored down to the drop and the degree.

“We know exactly the temperature that it’s stayed at, so we know the integrity of the vaccine,” said Suzanne Knight, Clinical Director of the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance showed FOX 46 a graph and how they keep tabs on the temperature of the vaccine shipment.

They started monitoring one particular shipment on February 1, 2021. A temperature tracker attached to the shipper shows how it was kept between the recommended ultra-cold temperatures until it was pulled out to be thawed, placed in the storage unit and ready to be used.

“If a temperature goes awry ever, I get called, the CD nurse manager gets called. I think four of us get a phone call from the alarm company. It is just that automatic because it is just that precarious with vaccines,” said Knight.

Once the vaccines make it to the vaccine clinics, there is more monitoring.

A data logger keeps track of the temperature of the vaccine inside the freezer. Workers check the data logger every hour and they write the temperature in a log.

If you get the Pfizer vaccine, a little bit goes a long way.

It’s very, very important when there’s so many people who need to be vaccinated,” said Knight.

There are five doses in a vial of the Pfizer vaccine, but the FDA tells workers to add a diluent of sodium chloride to the vaccine to get a sixth dose.

“It stretches it further, but it doesn’t make it less potent,” said Knight.

Next, comes your shot in the arm.

“I was nervous, but there’s no side effect feelings that I have at all, so I feel good,” said Karen Powell, a teacher at Cox Mill High School.

She feels well physically, emotionally, and mentally.

“I’ve asked family members, other friends who have gotten the shot and they were like, ‘You need to go ahead and get it,’ especially since I’m in the high risk category,” said Powell.

Teachers are depending on others on the frontlines.

“You’re just always very, very conscious of every single step that you’re taking,” said Knight.

Teachers are ready to get back in front of their students for more in-person learning.

“Their parents and them themselves are nervous about coming back into the school building, and I think this (vaccines) will help alleviate some of their fears,” said Pleasants.