From rags to riches: Charlotte couple accused of stealing $200K from South Meck Booster Club was once homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte couple is accused of taking $200,000 from the South Meck Booster Club, and fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds to cover their tracks.

Former South Meck Booster Club President, Anthony Sharper, and his wife, Deana, now faces federal charges.

“Wow,” said South Mecklenburg High School parent, Ebony Boards. “My son plays sports here and that’s taking away from the kids, like why would you even… especially with the day and times we’re in right now,” she said.

FOX 46 has learned the couple was once homeless, and through a program called Family Renew Community got their life back on track.

In 2015, the organizations wrote a success story article about the couple saying, “They are a perfect example that determination and hard work equal success and they continue making good choices in their lives.”

Denise O’Toole Kelly with Family Renew Community told FOX 46, “We’re heart sick to hear these allegations have been mad, and just have to kind of see how things play out.”

Now, the Sharpers face jail time, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, if convicted.

“If they are guilty, then they’re going to have to suffer the consequences for what they did,” said one South Meck High School parent.

According to the indictment, Anthony and Deana wrote themselves checks for supposed reimbursement of expenses, wired funds to their personal bank account and used the South Meck Booster Club’s debit and credit cards to pay for personal expenses.

“What did they use the money for?” asked Boards, “If they can explain what they used the money for and if it’s for the kids, then I’m fine with it, but if it’s not for the kids and it went in their pockets, I’m truly against it.”

Current South Meck Booster Club Co-President, Kriss Carlstrom said, “Following the resignation of both Anthony and Deana Sharper from the booster’s board last year, irregular transactions were identified and brought to the attention of our bank representative. Subsequently, the organization was contacted by law enforcement and cooperated fully with their investigation.”

She went on to say it’s had a “detrimental impact on our student athletes.”