From NBA, to NASCAR. Daugherty hopes more people of color join motorsports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One of the only black team owners in NASCAR’s Cup Series is speaking out in support of NASCAR. Brad Daugherty, of JTG Daugherty racing, hopes the past two weeks prove to many outsiders that NASCAR isn’t a stereotypical southern sport.



“When I looked up and saw those guys pushing that race car out it brought tears to my eyes because it made me realize that when I walked into that garage area that’s my home. I am welcome there,” said Daugherty, describing the scene Monday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

If you do a quick internet search of Daugherty you’ll quickly find his NBA Cleveland Cavalier roots.

“I have never had anyone in the NBA, other than say why are in the world are you in NASCAR, talk to me about what they saw,” said Daugherty.

That all changed Monday when Daugherty’s NBA friends asked about NASCAR’s inclusiveness, instead of the sports stereotypical history. Many inside the NBA saw the scene of all 42 drivers pushing the #43 of Bubba Wallace.

“We can no longer be put into that box that we have been in for the last 60 years,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty has been a part of NASCAR for more than 30 years. Growing up in Asheville, North Carolina he was always around a race track. Currently he serves as co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing which fields the #37 of Ryan Preece and #47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“The only thing that ever really bothered me was seeing the confederate flag at race tracks,” said Daugherty.

NASCAR banned those flags just weeks ago, but still there are those looking for a loop hole.

“It doesn’t matter. We are going forward and any distractions, people flying the flag over the race track or outside, good luck to you. We need to get more people, encourage more people of color to come and enjoy the race weekend,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty was one of those fans long ago. Now he’s an owner in the Cup Series. He believes any fans can follow his dream into the top level of motorsports.