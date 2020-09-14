Friends, family mourn NC dad who died after being hit by vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends are mourning the death of a Raleigh man who was struck by a minivan and killed while delivering a refrigerator at a home in Durham on Saturday.

Durham police say LaShawn Daniel Jones, 43, of Durham was hit by a vehicle outside a home on Guess Road near Bogarde Street around 8:15 a.m.

Authorities said Jones, an employee of Integrity Transport, had parked the box truck in the right northbound lane of Guess Road with the hazard lights on in order to make the delivery.

Police said Christopher Weathers, 33, was driving a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on Guess Road when he crashed into the back of the box truck and hit Jones.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. Desmond Sykes, another employee of Integrity Transport, was in the cargo area of the box truck when the crash happened. He was taken the hospital for minor injuries.

Weathers was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Investigators said he has been cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Jones’ cousin Michelle McKay told CBS 17 that her family is devastated by this loss.

She said he was a loving cousin, brother, friend, and father to a 3-year old boy.

“He was very charming, he loved everybody and he had a big heart,” McKay said. “To have this happen so suddenly, we just want to know ‘why?’ What was going through this person’s head to where he could not see him?”

McKay said the impact of the crash was so strong that Jones’ body was dismembered.

“His body was crushed and his legs were no longer a part of his body,” McKay said. “He hit him so hard that there was no chance of survival.”

Friends of Jones’ who arrived at the scene of the crash on Saturday said they still cannot believe this happened.

“To pull my car up to that tape and to see what I saw, everything in my body left,” said Adriant Currie, a friend of Jones’.

Jones’ longtime friend and business partner, Lawrence Currie, said he has a message for other drivers on the road.

“People, please pay attention out there,” Currie said. “Somebody did get killed over carelessness. For his last memories to be what he dealt with, is one of the hardest things to deal with. Nobody deserves to leave here like that.”

Funeral arrangements for Jones are still pending.

