Friend of man who died in CMPD custody disappointed with DA’s decision not to file charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – No criminal charges will be filed against four CMPD officers and a sergeant after a suspect died in police custody.

The District Attorney says they did not break the law and that there isn’t enough evidence to prove that because the officers did not get the suspect medical help right away, that caused his death.

Gemini Boyd’s longtime friend, Harold “Jermaine” Easter died in police custody in January. Boyd is very upset by the DA’s recent decision.

On Monday, Mecklenburg County DA Spencer Merriweather announced he will not criminally charge the officers and sergeant involved in Easter’s death because there’s just not enough evidence.

Boyd tells FOX 46 the decision sends a message that it’s OK to kill and that the officers can just come do what they want to do because that was ‘cold-blooded murder.’

“Despite what may be popular and despite what public sentiment may say we have to go where the evidence leads.”

On Friday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings recommended those five police officers be fired.

The Chief says the officers knew Easter had swallowed cocaine during a traffic stop back in January, and the Chief says they then left Easter alone in an interview room at the Beatties Ford Road precinct for more than 20 minutes when he was clearly in need of medical attention.

Easter died days later in the hospital.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The DA says the case hinged on being able to prove that Easter would not have died if officers had gotten him medical attention immediately. The DA says he consulted with three medical experts.

“None of them could say with a medical degree of certainty that had those officers sought medical attention at the traffic stop that it would have saved his life.”

Boyd believes his friend would be alive today if CMPD officers had stepped in.

“This country sends that message and that message is police officers can do what they want to do and nothing happens to them,” he said.

The police chief says video of the traffic stop and the interview room with Easter will be released on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE