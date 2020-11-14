Friend of man killed in Alexander County floods heartbroken by loss

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A little boy and four other people were killed at the Hiddenite campground on Thursday after torrential rain caused widespread floods across the area.

As search crews combed through the destruction at the Hiddenite Family Campground, Nyoka Matny sits in her daughter’s car in disbelief after learning her dear friend’s body was just recovered.

“He can’t be, he can’t be gone, this can’t be real. It was a sense of unreality because I had been down here. I knew there was a little stream that went by the RV park, but it never dawned on me how close they were to the river,” Matny said.

Thursday’s flooding was devastating, as more than 30 people had to be rescued from the campground.

Searchers found a body Friday morning hundreds of yards away from the campground, hidden under a huge pile of brush. Three other bodies were recovered late Thursday.

“The force of the water yesterday was really high, in some places it was 20 feet deep. It carried campers, cars and trash,” Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Authorities haven’t yet released the names of any of the victims.

Matny describes her friend as an elderly and kind man who loved animals. He had just moved to the campground a few months ago While she’s heartbroken, she tells FOX 46 her friend will always be with her.

“He’s just the kind of person who just because he’s gone, he’s not really gone to the people who know him. He’s got that kind of personality. He was a wonderful person,” she said.

