Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

CHICAGO (NEXSTAR) -- Ask the typical American if there's enough news available on cable television in primetime, and you'll likely get undisputed agreement that there's no shortage. No doubt, there are plenty of channels airing news-centered content. But as for traditional, unbiased journalism, longtime newsman Joe Donlan sees a gaping hole.

"I don't think the arena we're about to jump into is crowded," Donlan said. "If you want talk and opinion in primetime, you have plenty of options. If you want news, you don't."