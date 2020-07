CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Free masks will also be given out in Concord.



On Monday there will be a free drive-thru face covering distribution at the David W. Phillips Activity Center and Weddington Road Bark Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Masks will also be handed out on Tuesday at James L. Dorton Park and the Hartsell Parks and Recreation Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.