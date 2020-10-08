Free COVID-19 testing this weekend for ‘Mecktoberfest’ attendees after multiple cases linked to event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Free COVID-19 testing is being made available for people partying like there’s no pandemic.

Mecklenburg County Health officials have directly linked new positive cases of COVID-19 to a packed event at Old Mecklenburg Brewery. Now, they’re making it easier for anyone who attended the event to get tested.

Ten days after FOX 46 obtained video of the crowded ‘Mecktoberfest’ event, showing hundreds of beer drinkers gathered with no masks or social distancing, the county is tracking at least two cases.

“There were thousands of people, there were very few masks, little social distancing. If you’ve seen the videos those folks need to get tested,”

There will be free COVID-19 testing for anyone who attended the event this Saturday, Oct. 10. The event is no cost to you, or the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, which is hosting the testing.

Testing will go from 8 to 11 a.m, stopping when OMB opens for business. You can text the word ‘COVID’ to 704-850-6996 to pre-register and reduce your wait time. You can also register on site.

Nasal swab test results are available on average in three days.

The testing is being conducted by StarMed, which has a contract with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to do testing where needed.

According to the company, tests are covered insurance or submitted for reimbursement through the cares act, which distributed $175 billion nationwide to hospitals and healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus response.

StarMed declined to do an on camera interview, but tells FOX 46 in a statement:

“StarMed healthcare has been a leading provider in COVID-19 testing events from the start of the global pandemic. We strive to provide access to testing for all community members across the state of North Carolina.”

The company says it’s too soon to know how many people will show up. The testing is open to anyone in the community who wants it, regardless if they attended Mecktoberfest.

