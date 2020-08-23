Franklin Graham will speak at RNC

Franklin Graham will be a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

He is set to speak on Thursday after former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliana, according to the speaker lineup released by the Trump campaign.

Franklin is the son of deceased evangelist Billy Graham who died in 2018 and is a supporter of President Donald Trump just as his father was.

The North Carolina-based evangelist began selling “Pray for 45” T-shirts in 2018.

Graham was among a group of over 250 Christian leaders who called for June 2 to become a “Special Day of Prayer for the President” in 2019.

