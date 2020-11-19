FOX 46 viewer says he still hasn’t received 2019 tax returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While some people are hopeful for another round of stimulus checks, others are still waiting simply for their tax refunds from the IRS.

A FOX 46 viewer reached out to us, saying he submitted his return in March, and he is due a $650 refund. As of this morning, the IRS website says the return was received but he still can’t get through to an agent to find out what’s causing the delay.

“I thought, wow, you know this is crazy.”

Crazy, Stan Gest says, to think it could be time to file his 2020 tax returns before he even receives his 2019 refund.

“It’s just a little frustrating. I mean it’s now November. I mean Christmas is coming around the corner.”

Gest, who lives in Charlotte, says he mailed his paper tax return in March. Nine months later, he is still waiting for his money.

“Finally in June it said we have received your return and it is being processed. And that is the same thing, I checked it this morning. The same statement’s on there.”

Gest says he got his state refund and ironically, his federal stimulus check too.

“I got the stimulus check way back in April or May, so they have my information obviously.”

Wondering what the holdup could be, he reached out to Fox 46 for help.

“I just thought, gee, if this happened to me surely there must be other people that maybe don’t have it.”

Fox 46 went digging. Messages on the IRS website say there are, “COVID-19 mail processing delays” and to, “expect delays if you mailed a paper return.”

Then, we called and spoke to an IRS agent who told us that processing slow-downs in the spring, coupled with the delayed filing deadline, have caused a backlog that primarily affects paper returns.

The IRS is asking paper filers to be patient. Those who have been waiting for a while can try the free Taxpayer Advocate Service, which can help resolve IRS tax problems. And, maybe next year, consider e-filing. You will get your refund faster.

