FOX 46 sits down with Senate candidate Cal Cunningham

North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham slams the slow government response to the Coronavirus in an interview with FOX 46’s Brien Blakely.

“Washington got caught flat-footed on this, they were warned about the risk of a pandemic and have bungled the response since,” says Cunningham.

Recent polls have Cunningham with an edge over Tillis, anywhere from two to nine points.

The former Army prosecutor and state senator says he’s been spending much of his quarantine time campaigning online doing many Live Town Halls.