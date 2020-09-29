FOX 46 rides along with ICE as tennis match over detainers continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s an ongoing battle spanning at least the last two years, now, in Mecklenburg County.

FOX 46 got a front seat to see how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents take illegal immigrants off the streets.

At 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, ICE agents met to go over the two men they were targeting; men they said had final orders for deportation.

“We’ve been doing surveillance on this guy for a couple of weeks,” one agent said. “We’ve seen him multiple times.”

ICE used the ride along as an opportunity to highlight their viewpoint that the Mecklenburg County Sheriff needs to do more when it comes to immigration.

“We’re not asking him to do our job,” said Thomas Giles, ICE field officer director. “We’re just asking him to turn over these individuals once their criminal time is done.”

Sheriff Garry McFadden was elected in 2018 on the platform he would eliminate 287-G, a program where ICE would train sheriff deputies to take illegal immigrants into custody. Currently, McFadden doesn’t honor ICE’s request to detain illegals unless they get a signed criminal warrant.

“Once they get released, we go after and try to locate those individuals,” Giles said.

Driving down Independence Boulevard with morning rush hour traffic, agents tracked a man previously arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.

When agents pulled the van over a short while later, the driver refused to roll down the window, which agents smashed to get to Jose Ruiz-Quintero.

FOX 46 spoke with him and others in a holding cell a short while later.

“I can’t go back to my country if they find me,” Ruiz-Quintero said through a translator, “I looked and I saw it was ICE, and I knew it was a deportation.”

Ruiz-Quintero says he’s here in the U.S. because Nicaragua isn’t safe.

“They are given years in jail,” Ruiz-Quintero said about people he knew. “There are many who are in jail and others who are dead. I have various friends who are dead,” he said.

Oscar Perdomo from Honduras says he’s lived in Charlotte for 25 years with his four, now adult, children. He was arrested years ago for domestic violence.

“I don’t have nothing in Honduras,” Perdomo said as he started to weep. “I have my family right here!”

Most told FOX 46 they didn’t understand what was happening, but ICE said a judge has ordered the illegal immigrants to be removed from the U.S., adding all had a criminal record.

In a news conference with ICE Executive Associate Director, Henry Lucero, FOX 46 asked if the ride along and news conference was purposely coordinated with the November election.

“That is not a coincidence,” Lucero said. “This is not the first time nor will it be the last time that I’m talking about the dangers of sanctuary policies.”

What are the dangers, though? Sheriff McFadden would argue the real danger lies when the criminals don’t get prosecuted.

“If ICE simply wants to deport this young man with that criminal record and send him away,” McFadden said, “all of those charges will be dropped. He will go back to his country and he will probably return.”

McFadden has said he’ll hold someone if ICE gets a criminal warrant that’s signed by a judge. What he still refuses to honor are the detainers, which he says is basically a request by an ICE supervisor.

