FOX 46 partners with Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation for annual Take Steps Walk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - FOX 46 Charlotte Take Steps for Crohn's and Colitis on June 20.

FOX 46 reporter Brett Baldeck, who also has Crohn’s Disease, will be hosting the virtual event this year. He recently spoke with a local teen who is serving as the honored hero for the walk.



“It was scary. Especially with me being so sick,” said 17-year-old Carley Keller.



At just 14-years-old Carley Keller was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. The otherwise healthy teen is a competitive cheerleader, but it was that activity that made her realize something was wrong.

“I couldn’t do it. I was so tired all the time and I would go to practice and barely be able to do everything,” said Keller.



Carley was also losing weight at an alarming pace, so her parents took her to the doctor.

“It was like two months of we don’t know what’s going on. They are running all these tests and doing all these things and they don’t know what’s wrong and I was continuing to get sicker,” said Keller.



Finally, as Carley prepared to start high school, she had her diagnosis.

Today Carley is on infusion treatments and living an otherwise normal life. Every year she raises thousands of dollars for the Charlotte Take Steps walk for Crohn’s and Colitis.



“It allows for people to all come together for the same cause and to fight for the same cause and also when you donate money it helps research and development for new medications,” said Keller.



Right now there isn’t a cure, just medications. For anyone struggling with the diagnosis, Carley has this advice.

“Keep a positive mind set because it is going to get better even though it may seem like there is no light at the end of the tunnel,” said Keller.

Due to COVID-19 this year’s Crohn’s and Colitis walk is taking place virtually. To learn how you can join the cause and donate, click here.