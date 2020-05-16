FOX 46 Now: May 15

WATCH FOX 46 NEWS NOW

‘PLAYING POLITICS’: President Trump takes aim at NC Gov. Roy Cooper over plan to reopen NC and how it will affect the Republican National Convention this summer. What do you think of how the governor has handled opening up the state?

“To me that’s politics. They think it’s a bad thing for me if they delay the opening. I think it’s bad for them. And you have people protesting outside, and those people like Trump.”

According to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll this week, 74% approve of Governor Cooper’s crisis management.

