FOX 46 NOW: LIVE PROTEST UPDATES News Posted: May 31, 2020 / 09:13 PM EDT / Updated: May 31, 2020 / 09:19 PM EDT FOX 46’s Rochelle Metzger is live with the latest updates from the George Floyd protests in Uptown Charlotte. HAPPENING NOW: @FOX46News just spoke with Greg Jackson, a prominent activist in #Charlotte. He says tonight… #protestors gained the respect of the police with the peaceful demonstrations. He says it must continue. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/gyuXChNUss— Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) June 1, 2020