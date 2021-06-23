Fox 46 & Nexstar gives back to Charlotte middle school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – When Quail Hollow Middle School in Charlotte lost critical funding this year to provide resources to their 1,300 students, more than half of which are considered economically disadvantaged, WJZY and the Nexstar Media Group were happy to step up to help.

Anchor Brien Blakely and WJZY General Manager Ron Romines presented a check for $15,000 to school principal Rachel Neill.

“We cannot thank the Nexstar Foundation enough for their generous support of our school,” said Rachael V. Neill, Quail Hollow’s Principal. “The 2020-21 school year was incredibly challenging on multiple levels and it is such a joy to be able to share good news with our school community. I am optimistic that this donation will jump-start a reset for the upcoming school year as we come back together in person this August. I want our students to return to school excited, feeling welcomed, valued, and loved. I can’t wait to work with our school team to use these funds to care for our amazing school community!”

Neill says the school will now be able to buy books for the kids, musical instruments, winter coats, spruce up the playground and go on some field trips.