FOX 46 Investigation: Presidential campaign stops cost taxpayers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– No matter who you voted for, or whether you even voted at all, you helped pay for one of the most expensive presidential campaigns in history.

“When candidates are coming to your city to campaign,” said Dr. Eric Herblig, a political science and public administration professor at UNC Charlotte, “it may be you that’s paying.”

FOX 46 is following the money to ask how much the campaign visits cost Tar Hell taxpayers. Presidential campaigns come with a price tag. Those rallies need police for motorcades, traffic control, and security to deal with protesters. That can lead to overtime and add up.

“Local police are paid for by the city,” said Heberlig. “And if the campaigns aren’t reimbursing the cities for those costs that means you’re subsidizing that campaign event.”

Take President Trump’s campaign rally in Gastonia on Oct. 21, less than a week before the election. The overall cost to taxpayers including security and overtime: $51,917. The city was not reimbursed by the campaign and didn’t ask to be.

“We have not been reimbursed,” said city of Gastonia spokesperson Mary Elliott, “and we are not seeking reimbursement.” Fox 46 checked and found more than forty presidential campaign events in North Carolina since August hosted by the candidates or their surrogates. All of the cities and counties that responded to our request say they never sought reimbursement. Several said the cost was “minimal,” non-existent or “were not calculated.”

“It looks like, in many cases, the cities don’t actually have a contract with the campaigns,” said Herberlig. “Which gives the campaign an easy way to not pay for the services it gets.”

Herblig says one way to get candidates to pay up would be to pass a law requiring their campaigns sign agreements with host cities. With the political divide deepening, and increased protests surrounding campaign events, there is a need for more security.

“It’s a very complex security situation,” said Heberlig. “And we’re putting a lot of burden on local police departments to handle” that.

Melania and Eric Trump both held campaign events in Huntersville. Police say they assisted CMPD through mutual aid, which does not have reimbursements, according to spokesperson Bobby Williams, who said “our cost was minimal.”

At least nine campaign events took place in Charlotte. CMPD did not respond to our requests for comment regarding any costs incurred.

In Wilmington, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, held a campaign event as did Vice President Mike Pence. The city did not bill either campaign.

“The Secret Service requested our assistance and we don’t bill other agencies when we assist them, just as they do not bill us,” said city spokesperson Jessica Williams. “The Secret Service has assisted us in the past.”

The burden on cities can climb to hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a 2016 report by the Center for Public Integrity. The report titled “Cities to Trump, Clinton and Sanders: Pay your police bills” found, among nearly two dozen municipalities and law enforcement agencies:

President Trump’s campaign failed to pay $204,000 in police bills.

Hillary Clinton failed to pay $25,000.

Sen. Bernie Sanders failed to pay $449,409.

That debt isn’t always reported in federal campaign financial disclosures, CPI reported, making it hard to hold the campaigns accountable to taxpayers.

“It looks like the approach campaigns take to get out of paying the bills is saying, ‘We didn’t request this service, the city’s shaking down the campaign for extra money,’” said Heberlig. Adding to the confusion over cost sharing is a visit by a sitting president can often blur the lines between a campaign stop and an official event, especially if policy if policy is discussed.

Fox 46 did find one venue that received a $5000 check from the Trump campaign. Three days before the election, Pence hosted a rally at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport. The Airport Authority was paid $5000 “for the use of the space,” according to Elizabeth City Deputy Clerk Doris Walton.

Reached for comment, the Secret Service says it does not discuss campaign event expenses.

“For operational security reasons, the Secret Service does not discuss specifically, nor in general terms, the means, methods, resources, or expenditures utilized to carry out our protective responsibilities,” a Secret Service spokesperson said. “We can say the design and implementation of our security plans are a coordinated effort with our law enforcement, public safety, and military counterparts to create a safe and secure environment for our protectees.”

“Additionally, the Secret Service is neither authorized, nor appropriated funding to pay or reimburse our state and local partners for costs associated with a respective visit,” the spokesperson added. “We ask our state and local law enforcement partners to raise financial and logistical concerns with us during the security advance process. In the event that a state or local police department cannot fulfill requests that the Secret Service makes during the advance process, other arrangements can be coordinated prior to the visit.”

Either way, taxpayers are often supporting the campaigns – even if they didn’t support the candidate.

How cities responded:

A week after Fox 46 reached out to cities and counties for comment, these are the responses we have so far received:

Asheville : “No expenses were incurred”

: “No expenses were incurred” Boone : “I don’t think we ever get reimbursed for candidates or presidential visits”

: “I don’t think we ever get reimbursed for candidates or presidential visits” Buncombe County: No billable requests for support

No billable requests for support Elizabeth City: “I spoke with the Manager for the Airport Authority Scott Hinton, he confirmed that the Authority received compensation for the use of the run etc for the Vice President’s visit to Elizabeth City. However, the City of Elizabeth City did not receive any compensation for the visit.”

“I spoke with the Manager for the Airport Authority Scott Hinton, he confirmed that the Authority received compensation for the use of the run etc for the Vice President’s visit to Elizabeth City. However, the City of Elizabeth City did not receive any compensation for the visit.” Greenville: “Those costs were not calculated…The city did not bill either campaign for services.”

“Those costs were not calculated…The city did not bill either campaign for services.” Huntersville: “We were assisting CMPD through mutual aid. Mutual aid does not have reimbursements, and our cost was minimal.”

“We were assisting CMPD through mutual aid. Mutual aid does not have reimbursements, and our cost was minimal.” Winston-Salem: “Winston-Salem Police Department did not incur any equipment purchase cost, a transportation cost or pandemic protection costs in connection with the Trump event held on September 8, 2020 at Smith Reynolds Airport…No written estimates were prepared by the City of Winston-Salem or any of its departments concerning costs of the Trump rally….no bills and/or financial requests were issued by the City of Winston-Salem to the Trump campaign in association with this event; and that, accordingly, no correspondence from campaign officials was received as to any bill or financial request.”

“Winston-Salem Police Department did not incur any equipment purchase cost, a transportation cost or pandemic protection costs in connection with the Trump event held on September 8, 2020 at Smith Reynolds Airport…No written estimates were prepared by the City of Winston-Salem or any of its departments concerning costs of the Trump rally….no bills and/or financial requests were issued by the City of Winston-Salem to the Trump campaign in association with this event; and that, accordingly, no correspondence from campaign officials was received as to any bill or financial request.” Wilmington: “We did not bill either campaign.”

“We did not bill either campaign.” Raleigh: “I am not aware of any City resources used for these events”

Charlotte city officials referred us to CMPD, which did not respond to a request for comment. Monroe, Hickory, Fayetteville, Rowland, Greensboro, Kernersville, Lumberton, Goldsboro and Durham did not respond. Elm City and Raleigh said they would work to get more information.

