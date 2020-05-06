FOX 46 investigation into ‘predatory towing’ against truckers gets results

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- A series of FOX 46 investigations is getting results for truckers in a big way.

The state is suing A1 Towing and Recovery for price gouging, and was granted a temporary restraining order, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

This is a company FOX 46 has been investigating for more than a month after a dozen drivers turned to us for help, accusing A1 Towing and Recovery and other Charlotte tow companies, of “targeting” truckers – many hauling essential supplies.

Truckers complain that aggressive tow companies are booting their trucks, often while they’re still inside, then demanding around $4000 to remove it. The price goes up if its towed.

Stein calls the amounts “outrageous” and “illegal” under the current State of Emergency.

“This is not right,” said Stein. “This is price gouging.”

Stein is seeking a permanent injunction against the company along with civil penalties of $5000 for each instance of “predatory towing or booting” and $4000 for “each prohibited debt collection act.”

The company is accused of towing trucks without written permission and improperly charging 20 percent if fees were paid with a credit card instead of cash.

“This is predatory towing practices,” said Stein. “We are going to court to put a stop to it.”

On Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against the company. This temporarily prevents A1 Towing and Recovery from doing any work at the moment.

The company previously blamed drivers for using COVID-19 as an “excuse,” refused to consider refunds, and said the drivers were at fault for parking in lots, like 7-Eleven, that were marked private.

“We’ll hopefully get everybody’s money back,” said Stein.

Stein’s office received 14 complaints of predatory towing in Charlotte. Four are against A1 Towing and Recovery.

A1 Towing and Recovery is not affiliated with A1 Towing Solutions, a different Charlotte-based towing company, whose owner previously criticized his similar-sounding competitor for unethically profiting at this time.