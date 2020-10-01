FOX 46 helps woman get thousands in unemployment backpay

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A South Carolina woman filed for unemployment at the start of the coronavirus pandemic but her benefits never came.

Out of work and running out of money, she reached out to FOX 46 for help. We stepped in and got her the unemployment money she so desperately needed.

Mary Ellen Krause of Fort Mill has been fighting for months to get unemployment compensation.

“I can’t keep going job to job. So, I need that money.”

Krause has shed many tears while on furlough from her corporate cafeteria job in Charlotte.

“I’ve cried a lot. I’ve gone through my savings to be able to pay the rent here, and car insurance and Duke Power and my phone bill.”

Krause says she is afraid things will get worse if people don’t start going back to work. Her biggest fear is losing her job permanently. Furloughed in March due to COVID-19, Krause says she filed for unemployment right away.

“ They said something about I didn’t make enough wages where I was working so I was going to be denied unemployment. Then they told me I was approved for the PUA and that I should’ve been getting the PUA from the very beginning.”

Months passed without a single PUA payment. She says she tried calling the unemployment hotline, but none of the agents could give her answers.

“Everybody around me, even everybody that I work with, they have all received their unemployment, haven’t had issues with unemployment. I don’t understand, why me?”

Krause says she wrote letters, continued to file weekly and call DES almost daily. She returned to work part-time in July. Around the same time, she received a letter from the North Carolina Division of Employment Security.

“Then I qualified for $134 a week with unemployment but you can’t make more than that in order to receive it. So I’m not even receiving that unemployment.”

September came and still not one penny in back pay. FOX 46 sent an email to the DES asking for an expedited review of Krause’s case. Just 24 hours later, Krause received some great news. DES had deposited $4,100 in unemployment back pay into her account

She says she is thankful because without Fox 46 she would still be waiting for her money. It is still unclear why Krause had to wait so long to receive her benefits. For now, she says, she feels a sense of relief.

“It’s a relief, so the stress is lifted off of my shoulders for a little while.”

